How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (35-35) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (43-27) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Mavericks

  • The Hornets score 11.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Mavericks give up (103.8).
  • When Charlotte totals more than 103.8 points, it is 32-24.
  • Dallas is 41-21 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.8 points, Dallas is 11-1.
  • Charlotte has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 23-11 overall.
  • The Mavericks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Dallas has a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.1 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Nets

L 132-121

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

L 115-101

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

W 142-120

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

W 134-116

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

W 116-106

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Knicks

L 107-77

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

W 113-100

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

W 95-92

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

W 113-111

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

L 111-101

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
