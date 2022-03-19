Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (35-35) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (43-27) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Mavericks

The Hornets score 11.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Mavericks give up (103.8).

When Charlotte totals more than 103.8 points, it is 32-24.

Dallas is 41-21 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.

The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Dallas is 11-1.

Charlotte has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.

The Hornets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 23-11 overall.

The Mavericks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.

This season, Dallas has a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.1 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Nets L 132-121 Home 3/9/2022 Celtics L 115-101 Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans W 142-120 Away 3/14/2022 Thunder W 134-116 Away 3/16/2022 Hawks W 116-106 Home 3/19/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/21/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/23/2022 Knicks - Home 3/25/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Nets - Away 3/28/2022 Nuggets - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule