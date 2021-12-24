Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3 230.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hornets

The 106.4 points per game the Nuggets put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.1).

Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.

The Hornets score an average of 114.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 106.6 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Charlotte is 12-9.

Denver is 14-9 when it gives up fewer than 114.9 points.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

The Nuggets average 8.1 offensive boards per game, 2.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hornets Players to Watch