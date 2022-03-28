Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (39-36) take on the Denver Nuggets (44-31) at Spectrum Center on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nuggets

  • The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Hornets allow.
  • When Denver totals more than 114.4 points, it is 26-5.
  • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 25-4.
  • The Hornets score 5.4 more points per game (114.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.4).
  • Charlotte is 29-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.
  • Denver has a 36-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • In games Denver shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 33-12 overall.
  • The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Charlotte has a 24-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges puts up 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.
  • Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 20 points and 6.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-116

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

L 124-104

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

W 127-115

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

L 140-130

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

W 113-107

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Mavericks

W 129-108

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

W 106-103

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

L 121-106

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

W 107-101

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

W 119-110

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/7/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

