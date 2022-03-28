Mar 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (39-36) take on the Denver Nuggets (44-31) at Spectrum Center on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nuggets

The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Hornets allow.

When Denver totals more than 114.4 points, it is 26-5.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 25-4.

The Hornets score 5.4 more points per game (114.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.4).

Charlotte is 29-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.

Denver has a 36-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 33-12 overall.

The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

This season, Charlotte has a 24-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges puts up 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 20 points and 6.8 rebounds per matchup.

Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.

Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers L 119-116 Away 3/20/2022 Celtics L 124-104 Home 3/22/2022 Clippers W 127-115 Home 3/24/2022 Suns L 140-130 Home 3/26/2022 Thunder W 113-107 Home 3/28/2022 Hornets - Away 3/30/2022 Pacers - Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/3/2022 Lakers - Away 4/5/2022 Spurs - Home 4/7/2022 Grizzlies - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule