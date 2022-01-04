Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (19-18) take on the Detroit Pistons (6-28) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Spectrum Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons

    • The Hornets average just 4.5 more points per game (114.7) than the Pistons allow (110.2).
    • When Charlotte puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 14-8.
    • Detroit has a 5-17 record when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.
    • The Pistons score an average of 100.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Hornets give up.
    • When it scores more than 116.5 points, Detroit is 2-0.
    • Charlotte has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.
    • The Hornets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • In games Charlotte shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-5 overall.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
    • Detroit is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, grabbing 7.2 boards and distributing 7.6 assists per game.
    • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
    • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 115-107

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-99

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 116-108

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    L 133-99

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    L 124-121

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    L 115-112

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 144-109

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    L 94-85

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    W 117-116

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Bucks

    W 115-106

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy