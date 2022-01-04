Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (19-18) take on the Detroit Pistons (6-28) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons

The Hornets average just 4.5 more points per game (114.7) than the Pistons allow (110.2).

When Charlotte puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 14-8.

Detroit has a 5-17 record when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.

The Pistons score an average of 100.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Hornets give up.

When it scores more than 116.5 points, Detroit is 2-0.

Charlotte has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.

The Hornets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Charlotte shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-5 overall.

The Pistons have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

Detroit is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, grabbing 7.2 boards and distributing 7.6 assists per game.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Nuggets W 115-107 Away 12/27/2021 Rockets W 123-99 Home 12/29/2021 Pacers W 116-108 Away 1/2/2022 Suns L 133-99 Home 1/3/2022 Wizards L 124-121 Away 1/5/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Bucks - Home 1/10/2022 Bucks - Home 1/12/2022 76ers - Away 1/14/2022 Magic - Home 1/17/2022 Knicks - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule