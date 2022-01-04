Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (19-18) take on the Detroit Pistons (6-28) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons
- The Hornets average just 4.5 more points per game (114.7) than the Pistons allow (110.2).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 14-8.
- Detroit has a 5-17 record when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 100.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Hornets give up.
- When it scores more than 116.5 points, Detroit is 2-0.
- Charlotte has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.7 points.
- The Hornets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-5 overall.
- The Pistons have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- Detroit is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.0 points, grabbing 7.2 boards and distributing 7.6 assists per game.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (14.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
W 115-107
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
W 123-99
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
W 116-108
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
L 133-99
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
L 124-121
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Heat
L 115-112
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
L 144-109
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
L 94-85
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
W 117-116
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
W 115-106
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/11/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
