Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) loses the ball pressured by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (30-31) square off against the Detroit Pistons (14-46) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pistons

  • The 114.0 points per game the Hornets average are only 1.5 more points than the Pistons allow (112.5).
  • Charlotte is 20-11 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • Detroit has a 10-21 record when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Pistons' 102.6 points per game are 11.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Detroit is 6-4.
  • Charlotte's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.2% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in points and assists is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.9 points per game to go with 7.5 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, grabbing 8.1 boards per game while also scoring 6.7 points a contest.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and P.J. Washington lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.4 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Pistons

W 141-119

Away

2/12/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

2/15/2022

Timberwolves

L 126-120

Away

2/17/2022

Heat

L 111-107

Home

2/25/2022

Raptors

W 125-93

Home

2/27/2022

Pistons

-

Home

2/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/8/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Hornets

L 141-119

Home

2/14/2022

Wizards

L 103-94

Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

W 112-111

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 106-103

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

L 113-104

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
