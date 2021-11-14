Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (11-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors put up only 0.2 more points per game (116.2) than the Hornets give up (116.0).
    • When Golden State totals more than 116.0 points, it is 7-0.
    • Charlotte has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 116.2 points.
    • The Hornets put up 12.3 more points per game (113.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.5).
    • Charlotte is 7-5 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
    • Golden State is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
    • The Hornets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.1% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
    • Charlotte is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.3 rebounds and distributes 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.3 threes per game.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 21.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.3 rebounds and dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.2 per game.
    • Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 126-85

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-107

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    W 127-113

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-110

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    W 119-93

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    L 140-110

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    L 120-106

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    L 126-123

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 118-108

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) greet each other following Portland's 104-92 victory at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) is unable to control the inbound pass above Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Asheville Championship Final: Minnesota vs. Princeton

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156863
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy