Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (11-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Warriors
- The Warriors put up only 0.2 more points per game (116.2) than the Hornets give up (116.0).
- When Golden State totals more than 116.0 points, it is 7-0.
- Charlotte has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 116.2 points.
- The Hornets put up 12.3 more points per game (113.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.5).
- Charlotte is 7-5 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Golden State is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Golden State shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Hornets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.1% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.3 rebounds and distributes 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.3 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 21.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.3 rebounds and dishes out 3.5 assists per game.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.2 per game.
- Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Pelicans
W 126-85
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
W 120-107
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
W 127-113
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-110
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
W 119-93
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/21/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Kings
L 140-110
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
L 120-106
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
L 126-123
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
W 118-108
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
W 104-96
Home
11/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/19/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/24/2021
Magic
-
Away