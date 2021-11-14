Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (11-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Warriors

The Warriors put up only 0.2 more points per game (116.2) than the Hornets give up (116.0).

When Golden State totals more than 116.0 points, it is 7-0.

Charlotte has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 116.2 points.

The Hornets put up 12.3 more points per game (113.8) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.5).

Charlotte is 7-5 when it scores more than 101.5 points.

Golden State is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Hornets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.1% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.3 rebounds and distributes 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.3 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 21.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.3 rebounds and dishes out 3.5 assists per game.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.2 per game.

Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.1 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Pelicans W 126-85 Home 11/7/2021 Rockets W 120-107 Home 11/8/2021 Hawks W 127-113 Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-110 Home 11/12/2021 Bulls W 119-93 Home 11/14/2021 Hornets - Away 11/16/2021 Nets - Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/19/2021 Pistons - Away 11/21/2021 Raptors - Home 11/24/2021 76ers - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule