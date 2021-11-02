Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (5-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets

    • The Warriors record just 4.2 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Hornets give up (115.0).
    • When Golden State totals more than 115.0 points, it is 2-0.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 117.5 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 103.0 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 5-2 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
    • Golden State's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 117.5 points.
    • The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.
    • The Warriors average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.7 rebounds and distributes 7.0 assists per game along with scoring 9.3 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 28.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.2 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 23.1 points per game. He also collects 7.9 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
    • The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 8.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 2.6 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 6.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game).
    • Ball is the top shooter from distance for the Hornets, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Bridges with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.4 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
