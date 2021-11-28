Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (2-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Rockets

    Hornets vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -5.5

    226.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Hornets

    • The Hornets record 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Rockets give up.
    • When Charlotte scores more than 111.5 points, it is 7-2.
    • Houston has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
    • The Rockets score 11.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Hornets give up to opponents (112.5).
    • Houston has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
    • Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.
    • The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 16th.
    • The Hornets pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Hornets are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.7 rebounds and gives out 7.8 assists per game along with scoring 19.4 points per contest.
    • Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.2 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.3 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is consistent from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
