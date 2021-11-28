Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (2-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -5.5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Hornets

The Hornets record 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Rockets give up.

When Charlotte scores more than 111.5 points, it is 7-2.

Houston has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Rockets score 11.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Hornets give up to opponents (112.5).

Houston has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 16th.

The Hornets pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Rockets by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.7 rebounds and gives out 7.8 assists per game along with scoring 19.4 points per contest.

Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.2 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch