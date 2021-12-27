Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-23) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Rockets

The Hornets score only 0.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Rockets give up (114).

Charlotte is 11-7 when scoring more than 114 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 7-9.

The Rockets put up 10 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (116.8).

Houston is 6-2 when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.

The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 9-6 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who puts up 19.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8 assists per game.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Spurs W 131-115 Away 12/17/2021 Trail Blazers L 125-116 Away 12/19/2021 Suns L 137-106 Away 12/20/2021 Jazz L 112-102 Away 12/23/2021 Nuggets W 115-107 Away 12/27/2021 Rockets - Home 12/29/2021 Pacers - Away 1/2/2022 Suns - Home 1/3/2022 Wizards - Away 1/5/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Bucks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule