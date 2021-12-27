Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-23) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Rockets

    • The Hornets score only 0.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Rockets give up (114).
    • Charlotte is 11-7 when scoring more than 114 points.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 7-9.
    • The Rockets put up 10 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (116.8).
    • Houston is 6-2 when it scores more than 116.8 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 9-6 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
    • This season, Houston has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who puts up 19.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8 assists per game.
    • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-115

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 125-116

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    L 137-106

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 112-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 115-107

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    L 116-103

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-118

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 126-106

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-106

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Spurs

    1 minute ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Kids Baking Championship
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Kids Baking Championship' Season 10 Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Popstars Best 2021
    entertainment

    How to Watch Popstar's Best of 2021

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (Wash.) vs. Miami Sr. (Fla.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy