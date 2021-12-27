Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-23) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Rockets
- The Hornets score only 0.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Rockets give up (114).
- Charlotte is 11-7 when scoring more than 114 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 114.9 points, it is 7-9.
- The Rockets put up 10 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (116.8).
- Houston is 6-2 when it scores more than 116.8 points.
- Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 9-6 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who puts up 19.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8 assists per game.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and grabs 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with one per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
W 131-115
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 125-116
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
L 137-106
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
L 112-102
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
W 115-107
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
L 116-103
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
W 116-107
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
L 133-118
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
L 126-106
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
L 118-106
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
-
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away