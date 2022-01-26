Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Indiana Pacers (17-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pacers

Hornets vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-1.5

228 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

  • The Hornets record only 4.7 more points per game (114.0) than the Pacers give up (109.3).
  • Charlotte is 18-11 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
  • Indiana has a 15-16 record when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Indiana is 8-6.
  • Charlotte has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 19th.
  • The Hornets pull down 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average (10.7).
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Charlotte's best passer is LaMelo Ball, who averages 7.6 assists per game to go with his 19.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
