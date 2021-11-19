Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (9-7) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pacers
- The Hornets record 112.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.
- Charlotte has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
- Indiana has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 106.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 2-2 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 3-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis sits on top of the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.3 per game. He also scores 9.6 points per game and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.1 per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
L 126-123
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
W 118-108
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
W 104-96
Home
11/14/2021
Warriors
W 106-102
Home
11/17/2021
Wizards
W 97-87
Home
11/19/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/24/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/26/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
L 101-98
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
W 111-100
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
W 118-113
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
L 92-84
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
L 97-89
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home