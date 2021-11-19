Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) comes up with a steal as guard Cory Joseph (18) defends Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (9-7) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pacers

    • The Hornets record 112.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.
    • Charlotte has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
    • Indiana has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Pacers score an average of 106.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Indiana is 2-2 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
    • Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
    • The Pacers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Indiana is 3-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
    • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
    • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis sits on top of the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.3 per game. He also scores 9.6 points per game and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
    • Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.1 per game.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    L 126-123

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 118-108

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    W 106-102

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    W 97-87

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    L 101-98

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-100

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    L 97-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

