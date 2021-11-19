Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) comes up with a steal as guard Cory Joseph (18) defends Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (9-7) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pacers

The Hornets record 112.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.

Charlotte has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

Indiana has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Pacers score an average of 106.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Indiana is 2-2 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Pacers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 3-5 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis sits on top of the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.3 per game. He also scores 9.6 points per game and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.

Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.1 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Lakers L 126-123 Away 11/10/2021 Grizzlies W 118-108 Away 11/12/2021 Knicks W 104-96 Home 11/14/2021 Warriors W 106-102 Home 11/17/2021 Wizards W 97-87 Home 11/19/2021 Pacers - Home 11/20/2021 Hawks - Away 11/22/2021 Wizards - Away 11/24/2021 Magic - Away 11/26/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/27/2021 Rockets - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule