    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (14-20) take on the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

    • The Pacers record 107.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets allow.
    • Indiana has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 116.3 points.
    • Charlotte has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Hornets score an average of 115.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 107.2 the Pacers allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Charlotte is 14-9.
    • Indiana is 13-12 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.
    • The Pacers grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.7).
    • The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank seventh.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has averaged 7.4 boards and 8.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Charlotte's Miles Bridges averages 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Ball averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

