The Indiana Pacers (14-20) take on the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 227 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

The Pacers record 107.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets allow.

Indiana has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Charlotte has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Hornets score an average of 115.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 107.2 the Pacers allow.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Charlotte is 14-9.

Indiana is 13-12 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.

The Pacers grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.7).

The Pacers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 19.0 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

