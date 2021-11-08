Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets

    • The Lakers put up 110.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hornets allow.
    • When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.6 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Hornets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
    • Los Angeles has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.5 points.
    • The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 11th.
    • The Lakers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hornets.
    • The Lakers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.6 per game.
    • Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.1 per game).

    Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

