Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 -

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets

The Lakers put up 110.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hornets allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.6 points, it is 3-0.

The Hornets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.5 points.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 11th.

The Lakers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hornets.

The Lakers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch