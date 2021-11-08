Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-2.5
-
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hornets
- The Lakers put up 110.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hornets allow.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.6 points, it is 3-0.
- The Hornets score an average of 113.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
- Los Angeles has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 11th.
- The Lakers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hornets.
- The Lakers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank sixth.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.1 points and 11.0 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.9 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 22.5 points per game. He also tacks on 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.6 per game.
- Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
November
8
2021
Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)