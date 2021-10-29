Oct 27, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (3-1) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

Last year, the Heat put up only 3.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Hornets allowed (111.4).

Miami had a 19-8 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte had a 24-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Hornets scored an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed.

Charlotte went 23-18 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami had a 32-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.

The Heat were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets finished 19th.

The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Hornets.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.

Bam Adebayo pulled down an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.

Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch