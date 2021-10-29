Skip to main content
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (3-1) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Heat

    Heat vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the Heat put up only 3.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Hornets allowed (111.4).
    • Miami had a 19-8 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • Charlotte had a 24-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Hornets scored an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed.
    • Charlotte went 23-18 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami had a 32-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Heat were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets finished 19th.
    • The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points per game last season to go with 7.2 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo pulled down an average of 9.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.8 points per game last season.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler and Adebayo were defensive standouts last season, with Butler averaging 2.1 steals per game and Adebayo collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 26.2 points per game. He also adds 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his stats.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.0 per game.
    • Ball is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
