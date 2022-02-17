Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (29-30) will try to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (37-21) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Heat

  • The 108.9 points per game the Heat record are 5.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).
  • Miami is 17-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
  • Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 25-20 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
  • Miami's record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • In games Miami shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.
  • The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Charlotte is 21-11 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.0 in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball's points (20.2 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.
  • Mason Plumlee is at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.8 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game.
  • Terry Rozier is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (0.9 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Hornets

W 104-86

Away

2/7/2022

Wizards

W 121-100

Away

2/10/2022

Pelicans

W 112-97

Away

2/12/2022

Nets

W 115-111

Home

2/15/2022

Mavericks

L 107-99

Home

2/17/2022

Hornets

-

Away

2/25/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

-

Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Raptors

L 116-101

Home

2/9/2022

Bulls

L 121-109

Home

2/11/2022

Pistons

W 141-119

Away

2/12/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

2/15/2022

Timberwolves

L 126-120

Away

2/17/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/25/2022

Raptors

-

Home

2/27/2022

Pistons

-

Home

2/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
