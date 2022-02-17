Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (29-30) will try to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (37-21) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Heat

The 108.9 points per game the Heat record are 5.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).

Miami is 17-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 25-20 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami's record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.

The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Miami shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.

The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Charlotte is 21-11 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.0 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball's points (20.2 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.

Mason Plumlee is at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.8 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game.

Terry Rozier is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (0.9 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Hornets W 104-86 Away 2/7/2022 Wizards W 121-100 Away 2/10/2022 Pelicans W 112-97 Away 2/12/2022 Nets W 115-111 Home 2/15/2022 Mavericks L 107-99 Home 2/17/2022 Hornets - Away 2/25/2022 Knicks - Away 2/26/2022 Spurs - Home 2/28/2022 Bulls - Home 3/2/2022 Bucks - Away 3/3/2022 Nets - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule