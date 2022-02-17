How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (29-30) will try to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (37-21) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Heat
- The 108.9 points per game the Heat record are 5.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).
- Miami is 17-2 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- Charlotte has a 16-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 25-20 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Miami's record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Miami shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.
- The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Charlotte is 21-11 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.0 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball's points (20.2 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.
- Mason Plumlee is at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.8 points and tacks on 3.1 assists per game.
- Terry Rozier is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (0.9 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Hornets
W 104-86
Away
2/7/2022
Wizards
W 121-100
Away
2/10/2022
Pelicans
W 112-97
Away
2/12/2022
Nets
W 115-111
Home
2/15/2022
Mavericks
L 107-99
Home
2/17/2022
Hornets
-
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Raptors
L 116-101
Home
2/9/2022
Bulls
L 121-109
Home
2/11/2022
Pistons
W 141-119
Away
2/12/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
2/15/2022
Timberwolves
L 126-120
Away
2/17/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/25/2022
Raptors
-
Home
2/27/2022
Pistons
-
Home
2/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home