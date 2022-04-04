Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (50-28) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 -

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hornets

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Hornets give up (114.8).

When Miami totals more than 114.8 points, it is 24-3.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 22-2.

The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 105.1 the Heat give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 36-26 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Miami's record is 48-19 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Heat are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

The Heat average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.9).

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch