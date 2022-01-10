Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (21-19) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

The 112.1 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Hornets give up.

When Milwaukee totals more than 116.3 points, it is 18-0.

Charlotte has a 14-2 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 108.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 17-10 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.

Milwaukee has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 15-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges counts for 19.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (0.9 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans W 136-113 Home 1/3/2022 Pistons L 115-106 Home 1/5/2022 Raptors L 117-111 Home 1/7/2022 Nets W 121-109 Away 1/8/2022 Hornets L 114-106 Away 1/10/2022 Hornets - Away 1/13/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Raptors - Home 1/17/2022 Hawks - Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/21/2022 Bulls - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule