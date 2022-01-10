How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (21-19) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks
- The 112.1 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Hornets give up.
- When Milwaukee totals more than 116.3 points, it is 18-0.
- Charlotte has a 14-2 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 108.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 17-10 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Milwaukee has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 15-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Charlotte has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges counts for 19.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (0.9 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
W 136-113
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
L 115-106
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
L 117-111
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
W 121-109
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
L 114-106
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Pacers
W 116-108
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
L 133-99
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
L 124-121
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
W 140-111
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
W 114-106
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
-
Home