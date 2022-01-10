Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (21-19) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

  • The 112.1 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Hornets give up.
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 116.3 points, it is 18-0.
  • Charlotte has a 14-2 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 108.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 17-10 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 15-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • Charlotte has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
  • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
  • Miles Bridges counts for 19.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (0.9 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Pelicans

W 136-113

Home

1/3/2022

Pistons

L 115-106

Home

1/5/2022

Raptors

L 117-111

Home

1/7/2022

Nets

W 121-109

Away

1/8/2022

Hornets

L 114-106

Away

1/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Pacers

W 116-108

Away

1/2/2022

Suns

L 133-99

Home

1/3/2022

Wizards

L 124-121

Away

1/5/2022

Pistons

W 140-111

Home

1/8/2022

Bucks

W 114-106

Home

1/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
