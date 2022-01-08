Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

The 115.5 points per game the Hornets average are 7.5 more points than the Bucks allow (108.0).

When Charlotte scores more than 108.0 points, it is 16-10.

Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up.

Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Charlotte has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.

The Hornets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Charlotte shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 14-10 overall.

The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee has put together a 14-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.3 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.

Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on top of the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 27.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.4 points and pulls down 4.6 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen is the top shooter from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Rockets W 123-99 Home 12/29/2021 Pacers W 116-108 Away 1/2/2022 Suns L 133-99 Home 1/3/2022 Wizards L 124-121 Away 1/5/2022 Pistons W 140-111 Home 1/8/2022 Bucks - Home 1/10/2022 Bucks - Home 1/12/2022 76ers - Away 1/14/2022 Magic - Home 1/17/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Celtics - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule