Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks
- The 115.5 points per game the Hornets average are 7.5 more points than the Bucks allow (108.0).
- When Charlotte scores more than 108.0 points, it is 16-10.
- Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up.
- Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
- Charlotte has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Hornets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 14-10 overall.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee has put together a 14-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.3 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.
- Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on top of the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 27.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.4 points and pulls down 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen is the top shooter from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
W 123-99
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
W 116-108
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
L 133-99
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
L 124-121
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
W 140-111
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Magic
W 136-118
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
W 136-113
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
L 115-106
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
L 117-111
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
W 121-109
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home