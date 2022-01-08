Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

  • The 115.5 points per game the Hornets average are 7.5 more points than the Bucks allow (108.0).
  • When Charlotte scores more than 108.0 points, it is 16-10.
  • Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up.
  • Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
  • Charlotte has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Hornets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Charlotte shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 14-10 overall.
  • The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 14-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.3 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on top of the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 27.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.4 points and pulls down 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen is the top shooter from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Rockets

W 123-99

Home

12/29/2021

Pacers

W 116-108

Away

1/2/2022

Suns

L 133-99

Home

1/3/2022

Wizards

L 124-121

Away

1/5/2022

Pistons

W 140-111

Home

1/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Magic

W 136-118

Away

1/1/2022

Pelicans

W 136-113

Home

1/3/2022

Pistons

L 115-106

Home

1/5/2022

Raptors

L 117-111

Home

1/7/2022

Nets

W 121-109

Away

1/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

36 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is pictured warming up in a special jersey celebrating Pride Day before the start of a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy