Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hornets
- The Bucks put up 5.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
- Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.
- The Hornets' 114.4 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 106.2 the Bucks give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Milwaukee is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 114.4 points.
- The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
- The Bucks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.0 points, 11.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball racks up 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Miles Bridges scores 19.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 3.2 assists per game.
- Ball averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
