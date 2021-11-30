Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hornets

The Bucks put up 5.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).

Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Hornets' 114.4 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 106.2 the Bucks give up.

Charlotte has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.

Milwaukee is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 114.4 points.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.0 points, 11.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch