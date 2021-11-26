Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (12-8) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Timberwolves

    • The Hornets put up 111.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 104.8 the Timberwolves give up.
    • When Charlotte puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 10-6.
    • Minnesota has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.
    • The Timberwolves score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Hornets give up to opponents (112.4).
    • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 5-2.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Hornets make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • Charlotte has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
    • This season, Minnesota has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.5% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 19.9 points per contest.
    • Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.3 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 22.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Karl-Anthony Towns puts up a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 22.7 points and 3.3 assists per game for Minnesota to take the top rebound spot on the team. D'Angelo Russell holds the top spot for assists with 5.7 per game, adding 18.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Edwards averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Edwards (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    W 97-87

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    W 121-118

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    L 115-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-103

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    W 106-99

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    W 107-97

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-90

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 138-95

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 110-96

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
