The Charlotte Hornets (12-8) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Timberwolves

The Hornets put up 111.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 104.8 the Timberwolves give up.

When Charlotte puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 10-6.

Minnesota has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Timberwolves score 5.0 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Hornets give up to opponents (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Minnesota is 5-2.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Hornets make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Charlotte has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 7.5 assists per game along with scoring 19.9 points per contest.

Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.3 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is the top scorer for the Timberwolves with 22.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his statistics.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 22.7 points and 3.3 assists per game for Minnesota to take the top rebound spot on the team. D'Angelo Russell holds the top spot for assists with 5.7 per game, adding 18.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Edwards averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Edwards (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Wizards W 97-87 Home 11/19/2021 Pacers W 121-118 Home 11/20/2021 Hawks L 115-105 Away 11/22/2021 Wizards W 109-103 Away 11/24/2021 Magic W 106-99 Away 11/26/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/27/2021 Rockets - Away 11/29/2021 Bulls - Away 12/1/2021 Bucks - Away 12/5/2021 Hawks - Away 12/6/2021 76ers - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule