Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-3
224.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets
- The 114.2 points per game the Hornets put up are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.4).
- When Charlotte totals more than 109.4 points, it is 24-15.
- New Orleans has a 26-18 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Pelicans score an average of 107.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.
- Charlotte is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.
- The Hornets grab 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average (11.5).
- The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at seventh.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
