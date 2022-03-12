Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -3 224.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets

The 114.2 points per game the Hornets put up are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.4).

When Charlotte totals more than 109.4 points, it is 24-15.

New Orleans has a 26-18 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 107.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The Hornets grab 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average (11.5).

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch