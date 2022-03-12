Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-39) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (32-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Pelicans

Hornets vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-3

224.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Hornets

  • The 114.2 points per game the Hornets put up are only 4.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.4).
  • When Charlotte totals more than 109.4 points, it is 24-15.
  • New Orleans has a 26-18 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.
  • The Pelicans score an average of 107.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • New Orleans has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.
  • Charlotte is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.
  • The Hornets grab 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average (11.5).
  • The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at seventh.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
