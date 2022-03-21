Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (36-35) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pelicans

The Hornets record 5.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Pelicans give up (109.9).

Charlotte has a 28-15 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 29-19.

The Pelicans score an average of 108.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.7 the Hornets allow.

When it scores more than 114.7 points, New Orleans is 14-5.

Charlotte's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Charlotte is 23-10 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pelicans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.

New Orleans is 17-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.4 assists in each contest.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas averages 18.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.4 per game. He also averages 12.5 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.

Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Celtics L 115-101 Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans W 142-120 Away 3/14/2022 Thunder W 134-116 Away 3/16/2022 Hawks W 116-106 Home 3/19/2022 Mavericks W 129-108 Home 3/21/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/23/2022 Knicks - Home 3/25/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Nets - Away 3/28/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/30/2022 Knicks - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule