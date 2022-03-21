Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (36-35) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pelicans

  • The Hornets record 5.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Pelicans give up (109.9).
  • Charlotte has a 28-15 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 29-19.
  • The Pelicans score an average of 108.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.7 the Hornets allow.
  • When it scores more than 114.7 points, New Orleans is 14-5.
  • Charlotte's record is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • This season, the Hornets have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
  • Charlotte is 23-10 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pelicans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.
  • New Orleans is 17-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.0 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, averaging 7.4 assists in each contest.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Jonas Valanciunas averages 18.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.4 per game. He also averages 12.5 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Celtics

L 115-101

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

W 142-120

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

W 134-116

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

W 116-106

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

W 129-108

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Hornets

L 142-120

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

W 130-105

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

L 131-115

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

W 124-91

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

W 117-112

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

