Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

The New York Knicks (22-21) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (23-20) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2 217.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets

The Knicks score 104.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 115.5 the Hornets allow.

New York is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.5 points.

Charlotte has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 104.6 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Charlotte is 20-15.

New York is 20-15 when it gives up fewer than 114.9 points.

The Knicks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 21st.

The Knicks' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (10.5).

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at eighth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.1 points, pulling down 10.1 rebounds and distributing 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch