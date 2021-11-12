How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (6-7) take on the New York Knicks (7-5) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks
- The Knicks record 6.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Hornets give up (117.5).
- New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.5 points.
- Charlotte has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 109.6 the Knicks allow.
- Charlotte is 6-4 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
- New York is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- New York is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.4% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 21.9 points, 10.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Rose leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges averages 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Hornets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.1 per game. He also scores 19.8 points per game and adds 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Ball hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.2 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Pacers
L 111-98
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
W 113-98
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
L 126-109
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
W 103-96
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
L 112-100
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/17/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Warriors
L 114-92
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
L 140-110
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
L 120-106
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
L 126-123
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
W 118-108
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/19/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
-
Away