The Charlotte Hornets (6-7) take on the New York Knicks (7-5) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

The Knicks record 6.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Hornets give up (117.5).

New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Charlotte has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 109.6 the Knicks allow.

Charlotte is 6-4 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

New York is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

New York is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.4% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 21.9 points, 10.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Rose leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges averages 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Hornets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.1 per game. He also scores 19.8 points per game and adds 6.8 rebounds per game.

Ball hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.2 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Pacers L 111-98 Away 11/5/2021 Bucks W 113-98 Away 11/7/2021 Cavaliers L 126-109 Home 11/8/2021 76ers W 103-96 Away 11/10/2021 Bucks L 112-100 Home 11/12/2021 Hornets - Away 11/15/2021 Pacers - Home 11/17/2021 Magic - Home 11/20/2021 Rockets - Home 11/21/2021 Bulls - Away 11/23/2021 Lakers - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule