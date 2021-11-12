Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (left) laughs during the first half of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (6-7) take on the New York Knicks (7-5) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks record 6.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Hornets give up (117.5).
    • New York is 3-0 when scoring more than 117.5 points.
    • Charlotte has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
    • The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 109.6 the Knicks allow.
    • Charlotte is 6-4 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
    • New York is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
    • New York is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Hornets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.4% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Charlotte has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 21.9 points, 10.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Rose leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges averages 21.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Hornets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.1 per game. He also scores 19.8 points per game and adds 6.8 rebounds per game.
    • Ball hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.2 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-98

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-98

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 126-109

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    W 103-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    L 114-92

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    L 140-110

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    L 120-106

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    L 126-123

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 118-108

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

