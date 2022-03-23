Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (37-35) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (30-42) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks

  • The Hornets average 8.1 more points per game (115) than the Knicks allow (106.9).
  • Charlotte is 30-19 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
  • When New York allows fewer than 115 points, it is 27-25.
  • The Knicks' 106.1 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets allow.
  • New York has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Charlotte has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte is 28-13 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • This season, New York has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20 points per game to go with seven rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.4 assists per game.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Pelicans

W 142-120

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

W 134-116

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

W 116-106

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

W 129-108

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

W 106-103

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Nets

L 110-107

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-98

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

W 100-97

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

L 108-93

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

L 117-111

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

