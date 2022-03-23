How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (37-35) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (30-42) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Knicks
- The Hornets average 8.1 more points per game (115) than the Knicks allow (106.9).
- Charlotte is 30-19 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
- When New York allows fewer than 115 points, it is 27-25.
- The Knicks' 106.1 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets allow.
- New York has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
- Charlotte has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 28-13 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- This season, New York has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20 points per game to go with seven rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.4 assists per game.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Pelicans
W 142-120
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
W 134-116
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
W 116-106
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
W 129-108
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
W 106-103
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/30/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Nets
L 110-107
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-98
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
W 100-97
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
L 108-93
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
L 117-111
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home