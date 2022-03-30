Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) runs the play guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) will visit the New York Knicks (34-42) after winning four road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Knicks

Hornets vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-3

222.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hornets

  • The Hornets record 114.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up.
  • When Charlotte puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 32-20.
  • New York is 31-25 when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets allow.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, New York is 12-5.
  • Charlotte has an 18-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.
  • The Hornets average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (11.6).
  • The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.4 assists per game.
  • Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.1 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
