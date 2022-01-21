Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (25-20) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Thunder

  • The Hornets score 6.6 more points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).
  • When Charlotte puts up more than 107.8 points, it is 19-11.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 114.4 points, it is 13-20.
  • The Thunder average 13.9 fewer points per game (100.7) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (114.6).
  • When it scores more than 114.6 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
  • Charlotte's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.7 points.
  • The Hornets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Charlotte has a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 7.3 boards per game.
  • LaMelo Ball leads Charlotte in assists, averaging 7.7 per game while also scoring 19.2 points per contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Bucks

W 103-99

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

W 109-98

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

L 116-109

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

W 97-87

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

W 111-102

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Wizards

L 122-118

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

W 130-109

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-102

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

L 104-102

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

L 118-96

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

