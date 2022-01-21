How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (25-20) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Thunder
- The Hornets score 6.6 more points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 107.8 points, it is 19-11.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 114.4 points, it is 13-20.
- The Thunder average 13.9 fewer points per game (100.7) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (114.6).
- When it scores more than 114.6 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
- Charlotte's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.7 points.
- The Hornets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Charlotte has a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 7.3 boards per game.
- LaMelo Ball leads Charlotte in assists, averaging 7.7 per game while also scoring 19.2 points per contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Bucks
W 103-99
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
W 109-98
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
L 116-109
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
W 97-87
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
W 111-102
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/25/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/26/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/30/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Wizards
L 122-118
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
W 130-109
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-102
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
L 104-102
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
L 118-96
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Away