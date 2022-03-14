Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Mar 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) talks to Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -11.5 230.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets

The Hornets put up 114.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 110.4 the Thunder allow.

When Charlotte puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 25-13.

Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Thunder score 12.3 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Hornets give up (114.9).

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Oklahoma City is 7-3.

Charlotte is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.6 points.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.

The Hornets average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).

The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.3 assists per game.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch