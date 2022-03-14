Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-11.5
230.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets
- The Hornets put up 114.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 110.4 the Thunder allow.
- When Charlotte puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 25-13.
- Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Thunder score 12.3 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Oklahoma City is 7-3.
- Charlotte is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Hornets average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).
- The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.3 assists per game.
- Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
March
14
2022
Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
