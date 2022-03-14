Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) talks to Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Thunder

Hornets vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-11.5

230.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets

  • The Hornets put up 114.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 110.4 the Thunder allow.
  • When Charlotte puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 25-13.
  • Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Thunder score 12.3 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
  • When it scores more than 114.9 points, Oklahoma City is 7-3.
  • Charlotte is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
  • The Hornets average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
  • Charlotte's leading rebounder is Mason Plumlee averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is LaMelo Ball and his 7.3 assists per game.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
