How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-35) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (23-19) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

  • The Hornets record just 4.1 more points per game (115.0) than the Magic give up (110.9).
  • Charlotte is 16-8 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • Orlando is 7-18 when giving up fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Magic score 13.7 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Hornets give up (115.5).
  • Orlando is 0-3 when it scores more than 115.5 points.
  • Charlotte has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Magic have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • Orlando is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.3 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.
  • Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 19.6 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Wizards

L 124-121

Away

1/5/2022

Pistons

W 140-111

Home

1/8/2022

Bucks

W 114-106

Home

1/10/2022

Bucks

W 103-99

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

W 109-98

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Bulls

L 102-98

Away

1/5/2022

76ers

L 116-106

Home

1/8/2022

Pistons

L 97-92

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

L 102-100

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

L 112-106

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

