The Orlando Magic (7-35) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (23-19) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

The Hornets record just 4.1 more points per game (115.0) than the Magic give up (110.9).

Charlotte is 16-8 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Orlando is 7-18 when giving up fewer than 115.0 points.

The Magic score 13.7 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Hornets give up (115.5).

Orlando is 0-3 when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Charlotte has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.8 points.

The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Magic allow to opponents.

Charlotte has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

Orlando is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.3 rebounds and gives out 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 19.6 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Gary Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Wizards L 124-121 Away 1/5/2022 Pistons W 140-111 Home 1/8/2022 Bucks W 114-106 Home 1/10/2022 Bucks W 103-99 Home 1/12/2022 76ers W 109-98 Away 1/14/2022 Magic - Home 1/17/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Celtics - Away 1/21/2022 Thunder - Home 1/23/2022 Hawks - Home 1/25/2022 Raptors - Away

