Southeast Division opponents square off when the Charlotte Hornets (3-1) visit the Orlando Magic (1-3) at Amway Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -5.5 220 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

Last year, the Hornets scored 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.

When Charlotte scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-5.

Orlando had an 11-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, 7.4 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Orlando put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte went 16-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Hornets finished 19th.

The Hornets and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished third.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.

Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

