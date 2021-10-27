    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) loses the ball covered by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) and forward Miles Bridges (0) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    Southeast Division opponents square off when the Charlotte Hornets (3-1) visit the Orlando Magic (1-3) at Amway Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the Hornets scored 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
    • When Charlotte scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-5.
    • Orlando had an 11-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, 7.4 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • Orlando put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Charlotte went 16-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Hornets finished 19th.
    • The Hornets and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hornets finished third.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.
    • Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
