The Orlando Magic (4-14) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -7 219.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

The 112.2 points per game the Hornets average are just 1.4 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).

When Charlotte totals more than 110.8 points, it is 7-2.

Orlando is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Magic's 100.9 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Charlotte's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.

The Hornets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.

The Hornets average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.4).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 8.1 rebounds and gives out 7.7 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.

Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.8 points a game in addition to his 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch