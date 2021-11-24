Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-14) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Magic

    Hornets vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -7

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

    • The 112.2 points per game the Hornets average are just 1.4 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).
    • When Charlotte totals more than 110.8 points, it is 7-2.
    • Orlando is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
    • The Magic's 100.9 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.
    • The Hornets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.
    • The Hornets average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.4).
    • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at fifth.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 8.1 rebounds and gives out 7.7 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.
    • Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who drops 20.8 points a game in addition to his 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.2 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

