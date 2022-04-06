Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-59) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic
- The 114.8 points per game the Hornets record are only 2.8 more points than the Magic allow (112.0).
- Charlotte is 28-15 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- Orlando is 19-26 when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 8-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
- Charlotte's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Magic's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Orlando has put together an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (16.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Anthony makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/27/2022
Nets
W 119-110
Away
3/28/2022
Nuggets
L 113-109
Home
3/30/2022
Knicks
W 125-114
Away
4/2/2022
76ers
L 144-114
Away
4/5/2022
Heat
L 144-115
Away
4/7/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/10/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-101
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
L 127-110
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
L 102-89
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
L 118-88
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Home
4/7/2022
Hornets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Heat
-
Home
