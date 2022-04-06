Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-59) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

The 114.8 points per game the Hornets record are only 2.8 more points than the Magic allow (112.0).

Charlotte is 28-15 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Orlando is 19-26 when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets give up to opponents.

Orlando is 8-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.

Charlotte has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Magic's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Orlando has put together an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (16.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Anthony makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/27/2022 Nets W 119-110 Away 3/28/2022 Nuggets L 113-109 Home 3/30/2022 Knicks W 125-114 Away 4/2/2022 76ers L 144-114 Away 4/5/2022 Heat L 144-115 Away 4/7/2022 Magic - Home 4/8/2022 Bulls - Away 4/10/2022 Wizards - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule