Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-59) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

  • The 114.8 points per game the Hornets record are only 2.8 more points than the Magic allow (112.0).
  • Charlotte is 28-15 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Orlando is 19-26 when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • Orlando is 8-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
  • Charlotte's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Magic's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Orlando has put together an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 20.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony's points (16.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Anthony makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Nets

W 119-110

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

L 113-109

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

W 125-114

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

L 144-114

Away

4/5/2022

Heat

L 144-115

Away

4/7/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/10/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-101

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

L 127-110

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

L 102-89

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

L 118-88

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-115

Home

4/7/2022

Hornets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

