Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (22-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Hornets have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. 76ers

76ers vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-5

224.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hornets

  • The 76ers score 8.4 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Hornets allow (115.9).
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 115.9 points, it is 7-1.
  • When Charlotte allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-0.
  • The Hornets put up 9.6 more points per game (115.2) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (105.6).
  • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Charlotte is 19-13.
  • Philadelphia is 22-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
  • The 76ers average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 27.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 16.8 points per contest.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
  • Charlotte's Miles Bridges scores 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

