Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers
- The 106.1 points per game the 76ers average are 9.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (115.8).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 115.8 points, it is 2-1.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 6-0.
- The Hornets average 10.4 more points per game (115.5) than the 76ers give up (105.1).
- Charlotte has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 9-4 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.2 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.5 points per game.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Drummond is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball has racked up 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Hornets leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Miles Bridges scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.3 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (1.0 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
L 116-96
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 121-120
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
W 101-96
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
L 88-87
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
W 98-96
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Timberwolves
W 133-115
Home
11/27/2021
Rockets
L 146-143
Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
L 133-119
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
L 127-125
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
W 130-127
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away