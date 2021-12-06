Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

The 106.1 points per game the 76ers average are 9.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (115.8).

When Philadelphia scores more than 115.8 points, it is 2-1.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 6-0.

The Hornets average 10.4 more points per game (115.5) than the 76ers give up (105.1).

Charlotte has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.

The 76ers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 9-4 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.2 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.5 points per game.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Drummond is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball has racked up 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Hornets leaderboards in those stat categories.

Miles Bridges scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.3 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.

Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (1.0 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Warriors L 116-96 Away 11/27/2021 Timberwolves L 121-120 Home 11/29/2021 Magic W 101-96 Home 12/1/2021 Celtics L 88-87 Away 12/3/2021 Hawks W 98-96 Away 12/6/2021 Hornets - Away 12/8/2021 Hornets - Away 12/9/2021 Jazz - Home 12/11/2021 Warriors - Home 12/13/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/15/2021 Heat - Home

