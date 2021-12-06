Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

    • The 106.1 points per game the 76ers average are 9.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (115.8).
    • When Philadelphia scores more than 115.8 points, it is 2-1.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 6-0.
    • The Hornets average 10.4 more points per game (115.5) than the 76ers give up (105.1).
    • Charlotte has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Charlotte is 9-4 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.2 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.5 points per game.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Drummond is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has racked up 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Hornets leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Miles Bridges scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.3 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
    • Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (1.0 per game).

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-96

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 121-120

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    W 101-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    L 88-87

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 133-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    L 146-143

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-119

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-125

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-127

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) lays the ball in the basket over Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy