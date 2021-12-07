Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (14-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

The Hornets record 9.9 more points per game (115.8) than the 76ers give up (105.9).

Charlotte has a 12-9 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.

Philadelphia has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.

The 76ers' 107.0 points per game are 9.3 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 3-1 when it scores more than 116.3 points.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.

The 76ers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Philadelphia has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.7 rebounds and distributes 8.3 assists per game along with scoring 20.0 points per contest.

Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who tallies 20.2 points a game in addition to his 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey's points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.9 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Rockets L 146-143 Away 11/29/2021 Bulls L 133-119 Away 12/1/2021 Bucks L 127-125 Away 12/5/2021 Hawks W 130-127 Away 12/6/2021 76ers L 127-124 Home 12/8/2021 76ers - Home 12/10/2021 Kings - Home 12/13/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/15/2021 Spurs - Away 12/17/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/19/2021 Suns - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule