Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (14-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Spectrum Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

    • The Hornets record 9.9 more points per game (115.8) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
    • Charlotte has a 12-9 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The 76ers' 107.0 points per game are 9.3 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets give up to opponents.
    • Philadelphia is 3-1 when it scores more than 116.3 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
    • This season, the Hornets have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
    • In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.
    • The 76ers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
    • This season, Philadelphia has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.7 rebounds and distributes 8.3 assists per game along with scoring 20.0 points per contest.
    • Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who tallies 20.2 points a game in addition to his 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.9 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    L 146-143

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-119

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-125

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-127

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    L 127-124

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 121-120

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    W 101-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    L 88-87

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-124

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

