Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (14-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers
- The Hornets record 9.9 more points per game (115.8) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
- Charlotte has a 12-9 record when scoring more than 105.9 points.
- Philadelphia has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
- The 76ers' 107.0 points per game are 9.3 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 3-1 when it scores more than 116.3 points.
- Charlotte has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
- This season, the Hornets have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.
- The 76ers have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Philadelphia has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.7 rebounds and distributes 8.3 assists per game along with scoring 20.0 points per contest.
- Charlotte's leading scorer is Miles Bridges, who tallies 20.2 points a game in addition to his 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is reliable from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.9 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Rockets
L 146-143
Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
L 133-119
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
L 127-125
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
W 130-127
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
L 127-124
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 121-120
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
W 101-96
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
L 88-87
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
W 98-96
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
W 127-124
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)