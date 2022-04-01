Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) after winning five straight road games. The contest begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hornets

The 76ers put up 108.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets give up.

Philadelphia is 23-2 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 22-2.

The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 106.8 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Charlotte is 33-20.

Philadelphia's record is 41-17 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Hornets.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.4 points, 11.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch