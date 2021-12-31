Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (19-17) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (27-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Suns

The Hornets record 10.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Suns give up (104.4).

Charlotte is 17-13 when scoring more than 104.4 points.

Phoenix has a 26-4 record when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.

The Suns put up only 4.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (116.1).

When it scores more than 116.1 points, Phoenix is 9-0.

Charlotte's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Hornets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 15-8 overall.

The Suns' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Phoenix is 18-2 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who averages 19.7 points, 7.6 boards and 8.0 assists per game.

Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 22.8 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 4.5 assists per game.

JaVale McGee has a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.7 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul holds the top spot for assists with 9.5 per game, adding 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Booker is the top shooter from distance for the Suns, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Suns L 137-106 Away 12/20/2021 Jazz L 112-102 Away 12/23/2021 Nuggets W 115-107 Away 12/27/2021 Rockets W 123-99 Home 12/29/2021 Pacers W 116-108 Away 1/2/2022 Suns - Home 1/3/2022 Wizards - Away 1/5/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Bucks - Home 1/10/2022 Bucks - Home 1/12/2022 76ers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule