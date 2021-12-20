Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 230 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets

The 111.0 points per game the Suns average are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (116.6).

When Phoenix puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 8-0.

Charlotte has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.

Charlotte has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 26th.

The Suns average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch