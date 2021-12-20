Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Suns

    Suns

    -7.5

    230 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets

    • The 111.0 points per game the Suns average are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (116.6).
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 8-0.
    • Charlotte has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
    • Charlotte has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 26th.
    • The Suns average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball is atop nearly all of the Hornets' leaderboards by collecting 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
