Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to build on a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-7.5
230 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets
- The 111.0 points per game the Suns average are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (116.6).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 8-0.
- Charlotte has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Phoenix's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 26th.
- The Suns average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball is atop nearly all of the Hornets' leaderboards by collecting 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
