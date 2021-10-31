How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers
- The 113.6 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are the same as the Hornets give up.
- Portland is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
- Charlotte is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Hornets' 117.5 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 106.6 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.5 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.
- Portland is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Charlotte is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 12.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 7.6 assists per game.
- McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- McCollum is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 25.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
- Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Bridges is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Bridges (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Kings
L 124-121
Home
10/23/2021
Suns
W 134-105
Home
10/25/2021
Clippers
L 116-86
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
W 116-96
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
W 111-92
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 123-112
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
W 111-95
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
L 140-129
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
W 120-111
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
L 114-99
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
-
Away