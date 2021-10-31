Oct 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball over LA Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

The 113.6 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are the same as the Hornets give up.

Portland is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Charlotte is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Hornets' 117.5 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 106.6 the Trail Blazers give up.

Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.5 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Portland is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Charlotte is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 12.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 7.6 assists per game.

McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

McCollum is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 25.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.

Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Bridges is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Bridges (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Kings L 124-121 Home 10/23/2021 Suns W 134-105 Home 10/25/2021 Clippers L 116-86 Away 10/27/2021 Grizzlies W 116-96 Home 10/29/2021 Clippers W 111-92 Home 10/31/2021 Hornets - Away 11/1/2021 76ers - Away 11/3/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/5/2021 Pacers - Home 11/6/2021 Lakers - Home 11/9/2021 Clippers - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule