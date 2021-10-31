Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball over LA Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 113.6 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are the same as the Hornets give up.
    • Portland is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.7 points.
    • Charlotte is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Hornets' 117.5 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 106.6 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.5 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.
    • Portland is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
    • The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • Charlotte is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 12.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 7.6 assists per game.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • McCollum is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 25.5 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
    • Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Bridges is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Bridges (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Kings

    L 124-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Suns

    W 134-105

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Clippers

    L 116-86

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 116-96

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 111-92

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 123-112

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    W 111-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    L 140-129

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    W 120-111

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    L 114-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
