Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-18) aim to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Moda Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -2.5

    230.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

    • The Trail Blazers record 8.4 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hornets give up (116.4).
    • When Portland totals more than 116.4 points, it is 4-3.
    • Charlotte is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 111.2 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
    • Portland is 11-7 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 26th.
    • The Trail Blazers' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average per game (10.7).
    • The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who puts up 22.0 points per game to go with 7.7 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball is at the top of almost all of the Hornets' leaderboards by averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
