Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial on fuboTV
Key Stats for Kings vs. Hornets
- The Kings put up 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.
- The Hornets score an average of 114.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.1 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Sacramento's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 15th.
- The Kings average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.5 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 24.1 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 3.2 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per outing.
- Bridges makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Plumlee with 1.2 per game.
