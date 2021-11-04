Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) collides with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (4-4) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Hornets

The Kings put up 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.

The Hornets score an average of 114.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.1 the Kings give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.

Sacramento's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.

The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 15th.

The Kings average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.5 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch