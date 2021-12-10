Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) makes a dunk over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (11-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Kings

    • The 111.1 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Hornets allow.
    • Sacramento has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 116.0 points.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 8-1.
    • The Hornets' 115.4 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 113.5 the Kings give up.
    • When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 8-6.
    • Sacramento has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
    • This season, Charlotte has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 5.7 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
    • Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 20.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's squad.
    • Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 128-101

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-92

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    W 142-130

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-119

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-125

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-127

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    L 127-124

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    L 110-106

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

