Dec 8, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) makes a dunk over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (11-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Kings

The 111.1 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Hornets allow.

Sacramento has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 116.0 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 8-1.

The Hornets' 115.4 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 113.5 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 8-6.

Sacramento has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

This season, Charlotte has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 5.7 assists per game.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Miles Bridges counts for 20.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's squad.

Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Grizzlies L 128-101 Away 11/30/2021 Lakers L 117-92 Home 12/1/2021 Clippers W 124-115 Away 12/4/2021 Clippers W 104-99 Home 12/8/2021 Magic W 142-130 Home 12/10/2021 Hornets - Away 12/11/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/13/2021 Raptors - Away 12/15/2021 Wizards - Home 12/17/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/19/2021 Spurs - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule