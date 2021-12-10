How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (11-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Kings
- The 111.1 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Hornets allow.
- Sacramento has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 116.0 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 8-1.
- The Hornets' 115.4 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 113.5 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 8-6.
- Sacramento has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Hornets' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 5.7 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges counts for 20.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's squad.
- Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 128-101
Away
11/30/2021
Lakers
L 117-92
Home
12/1/2021
Clippers
W 124-115
Away
12/4/2021
Clippers
W 104-99
Home
12/8/2021
Magic
W 142-130
Home
12/10/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
L 133-119
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
L 127-125
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
W 130-127
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
L 127-124
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
L 110-106
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away