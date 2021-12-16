Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) face the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -3.5 227 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hornets

The Spurs score 108.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 116.4 the Hornets allow.

San Antonio is 3-2 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 7-0.

The Hornets put up an average of 115.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

San Antonio has a 9-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.

The Spurs are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 26th.

The Spurs pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.8).

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 13th.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 18.0 points per game along with 8.3 assists.

San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch