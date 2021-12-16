Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) face the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-3.5
227 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Hornets
- The Spurs score 108.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 116.4 the Hornets allow.
- San Antonio is 3-2 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 7-0.
- The Hornets put up an average of 115.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 9-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Spurs are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 26th.
- The Spurs pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.8).
- The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 13th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 18.0 points per game along with 8.3 assists.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.4 PPG average.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.0 per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Hornets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)