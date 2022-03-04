How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Spurs
- The 114.1 points per game the Hornets record are only 1.3 more points than the Spurs allow (112.8).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 21-12.
- San Antonio is 19-12 when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.
- The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.5 points, San Antonio is 15-8.
- Charlotte's record is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 19-7 overall.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- San Antonio has put together an 18-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray racks up 19.8 points and adds 9.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 13.2 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Heat
L 111-107
Home
2/25/2022
Raptors
W 125-93
Home
2/27/2022
Pistons
L 127-126
Home
2/28/2022
Bucks
L 130-106
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
W 119-98
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Thunder
W 114-106
Away
2/25/2022
Wizards
W 157-153
Away
2/26/2022
Heat
L 133-129
Away
2/28/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-105
Away
3/3/2022
Kings
L 115-112
Home
3/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/11/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/12/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home