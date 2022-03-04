Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Spurs

The 114.1 points per game the Hornets record are only 1.3 more points than the Spurs allow (112.8).

When Charlotte puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 21-12.

San Antonio is 19-12 when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.

The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.5 points, San Antonio is 15-8.

Charlotte's record is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 19-7 overall.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

San Antonio has put together an 18-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray racks up 19.8 points and adds 9.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 13.2 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Heat L 111-107 Home 2/25/2022 Raptors W 125-93 Home 2/27/2022 Pistons L 127-126 Home 2/28/2022 Bucks L 130-106 Away 3/2/2022 Cavaliers W 119-98 Away 3/5/2022 Spurs - Home 3/8/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Celtics - Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/14/2022 Thunder - Away 3/16/2022 Hawks - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule