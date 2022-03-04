Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-38) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Spurs

  • The 114.1 points per game the Hornets record are only 1.3 more points than the Spurs allow (112.8).
  • When Charlotte puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 21-12.
  • San Antonio is 19-12 when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.
  • The Spurs' 112.7 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.5 points, San Antonio is 15-8.
  • Charlotte's record is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • In games Charlotte shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 19-7 overall.
  • The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • San Antonio has put together an 18-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray racks up 19.8 points and adds 9.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 13.2 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Heat

L 111-107

Home

2/25/2022

Raptors

W 125-93

Home

2/27/2022

Pistons

L 127-126

Home

2/28/2022

Bucks

L 130-106

Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

W 119-98

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/8/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Thunder

W 114-106

Away

2/25/2022

Wizards

W 157-153

Away

2/26/2022

Heat

L 133-129

Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-105

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

L 115-112

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/12/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
