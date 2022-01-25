Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (22-22) after winning three road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hornets

The Raptors record 106.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 114.2 the Hornets allow.

Toronto has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Charlotte is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.

The Hornets' 114.1 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 106.1 the Raptors give up.

Charlotte has put together a 20-11 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Toronto's record is 22-15 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.

The Raptors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 17th.

The Raptors average 13.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Hornets by 3.0 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.7 points per game along with 7.0 assists.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 14.6 points per game.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch