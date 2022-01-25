How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (26-21) will visit the Toronto Raptors (22-22) after winning three road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-2.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hornets
- The Raptors record 106.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 114.2 the Hornets allow.
- Toronto has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- Charlotte is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Hornets' 114.1 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 106.1 the Raptors give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 20-11 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Toronto's record is 22-15 when it allows fewer than 114.1 points.
- The Raptors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 17th.
- The Raptors average 13.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Hornets by 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Hornets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.7 points per game along with 7.0 assists.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 14.6 points per game.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Miles Bridges with 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.6 per game. He also averages 19.0 points per game and adds 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
