Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

The Charlotte Hornets (29-31) hope to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-25) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Raptors

The Raptors average 6.0 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Hornets give up (114.7).

Toronto has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 114.7 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 16-2.

The Hornets score 6.9 more points per game (113.8) than the Raptors allow (106.9).

Charlotte has put together a 23-17 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Toronto's record is 28-14 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Toronto shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 15-5 overall.

The Hornets have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 21.6 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets' LaMelo Ball racks up enough points (20.0 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Mason Plumlee grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.7 points per game and adds 3.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.

Terry Rozier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Thunder W 117-98 Away 2/10/2022 Rockets W 139-120 Away 2/12/2022 Nuggets L 110-109 Home 2/14/2022 Pelicans L 120-90 Away 2/16/2022 Timberwolves W 103-91 Away 2/25/2022 Hornets - Away 2/26/2022 Hawks - Away 2/28/2022 Nets - Away 3/1/2022 Nets - Home 3/3/2022 Pistons - Home 3/4/2022 Magic - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule