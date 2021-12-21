Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (20-9) play the Charlotte Hornets (16-16) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -12.5 237.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Hornets

The Jazz put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Hornets allow (117.3).

Utah is 13-2 when scoring more than 117.3 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 115.6 points, it is 12-5.

The Hornets' 115.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 105.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 14-12 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Utah is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 115.3 points.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 26th.

The Jazz average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (10.8).

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.5 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch