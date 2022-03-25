The Charlotte Hornets (37-36) take on the Utah Jazz (45-28) at Spectrum Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 113.7 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.

Utah is 30-5 when scoring more than 114.6 points.

Charlotte is 25-8 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 30-17 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Utah is 31-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.2 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with eight per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.

Terry Rozier is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.

