Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charlotte Hornets (37-36) take on the Utah Jazz (45-28) at Spectrum Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz record 113.7 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.
  • Utah is 30-5 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
  • Charlotte is 25-8 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte is 30-17 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 31-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Hornets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • Charlotte has put together a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.2 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
  • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with eight per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
  • Terry Rozier is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Bulls

W 125-110

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

W 121-92

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

W 108-93

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

L 114-106

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

L 125-97

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

W 134-116

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

W 116-106

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

W 129-108

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

W 106-103

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

L 121-106

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey34 minutes ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy