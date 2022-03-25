How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (37-36) take on the Utah Jazz (45-28) at Spectrum Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record 113.7 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.
- Utah is 30-5 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- Charlotte is 25-8 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 30-17 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Utah is 31-11 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Charlotte has put together a 28-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.2 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.4 points a contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with eight per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
- Terry Rozier is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Bulls
W 125-110
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
W 121-92
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
W 108-93
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
L 114-106
Away
3/23/2022
Celtics
L 125-97
Away
3/25/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
W 134-116
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
W 116-106
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
W 129-108
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
W 106-103
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
L 121-106
Home
3/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/30/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Heat
-
Away