How to Watch Hornets at Hawks

    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both teams are coming off tough losses and look to rebound Sunday as the Hornets and Hawks face off.
    Author:

    The Hornets (13–11) are trying to break out of their recent wave of losses (three in a row) against a divisional rival, the Hawks (12–11). The Hornets' defense has been near the bottom of the NBA all season, but the last three games have been a new low, with Charlotte giving up 406 points in their last three games.

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sophomore LaMelo Ball showed no fear against two-time MVP and NBA Finals MVP Giannis as they two went at it all game in a 127–125 win for the Bucks.

    The Hornets are first in the NBA in points and pace, third in assists, fifth in steals, sixth in offensive rebounds and first in three-point percentage this season.

    All of those factors enable the dynamic offense to roll around Ball, who is having an All-Star breakout second season behind 20.0 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 42-39-90 splits.

    For the Hawks, the duo of Trae Young and Clint Capela have brought the team back to where they finished last season. Young is having a career season between raw numbers and efficiency, while Capela is averaging 13.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks plus steals on 62% shooting since Nov. 14.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
