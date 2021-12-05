How to Watch Hornets at Hawks

Both teams are coming off tough losses and look to rebound Sunday as the Hornets and Hawks face off.

The Hornets (13–11) are trying to break out of their recent wave of losses (three in a row) against a divisional rival, the Hawks (12–11). The Hornets' defense has been near the bottom of the NBA all season, but the last three games have been a new low, with Charlotte giving up 406 points in their last three games.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Sophomore LaMelo Ball showed no fear against two-time MVP and NBA Finals MVP Giannis as they two went at it all game in a 127–125 win for the Bucks.

The Hornets are first in the NBA in points and pace, third in assists, fifth in steals, sixth in offensive rebounds and first in three-point percentage this season.

All of those factors enable the dynamic offense to roll around Ball, who is having an All-Star breakout second season behind 20.0 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 42-39-90 splits.

For the Hawks, the duo of Trae Young and Clint Capela have brought the team back to where they finished last season. Young is having a career season between raw numbers and efficiency, while Capela is averaging 13.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks plus steals on 62% shooting since Nov. 14.

