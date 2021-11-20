How to Watch Hornets at Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday in NBA action, the Hornets will travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks in an intriguing Southeast Division matchup.
    Author:

    So far this season, the Hornets and Hawks have gotten off to very opposite starts. Ahead of their intriguing matchup on Saturday, the Hornets have looked like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference with LaMelo Ball leading the way. The Hawks, on the other hand, are not looking great even with Trae Young leading them.

    On Saturday, these two teams will face off in what could be a very entertaining and intriguing matchup.

    How to watch Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Charlotte enters this game with an impressive 10-7 record after beating the Pacers last night. The Hornets have won five straight games and would love to make it six. In their 121-118 win over the Pacers in their last outing, Charlotte was led by Ball with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Hawks are just 7-9 entering this matchup. They were supposed to open up the season as a legitimate contender, but that hasn't happened. Atlanta is fresh off of an impressive 1110-99 win over the Celtics, with John Collins scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and chipping in two steals to lead the team.

    Both of these teams have the necessary talent on their rosters to make a playoff run later this season. At this point in time, the Hornets are playing better, but the Hawks are stacked. Make sure to tune in to watch Charlotte and Atlanta go head-to-head.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

